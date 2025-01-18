UAE President reaffirms support to Syria's independence

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed has reaffirmed the country's unwavering stance on supporting Syria's independence and sovereignty over its entire territory, as well as its solidarity with the brotherly Syrian people.

During a call he received from Ahmad Al Sharaa, the general commander of the new Syrian administration, Sheikh Mohamed also reiterated the UAE's support for all efforts aimed at fulfilling the Syrians' aspirations for security, peace, stability, and a dignified life.

Sheikh Mohamed and Al Sharaa also discussed ways to enhance the fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries in areas of mutual interest

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Al Sharaa is the leader of the alliance that spearheaded an offensive that rebels say brought down President Bashar Al Assad in December and ended five decades of Baath Party rule in Syria.