UAE launches relief campaign to support Lebanon

Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 7:30 AM

Under the directions of President Sheikh Mohamed, the UAE has launched a national relief campaign dubbed "UAE with you, Lebanon" to support the Lebanese people "amid the current field escalation", WAM said on Saturday.

Upon presidential orders to offer $100 million of urgent humanitarian aid to Lebanon, the UAE has collaborated with World Health Organization (WHO) and sent an aircraft with 40 tonnes of urgent medical supplies to Lebanon on Friday.

The plane which took off from Dubai is the first one in this relief campaign, WAM said.