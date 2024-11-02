UAE helps Gaza bakeries make bread again amid hunger crisis

Photo: WAM / Reuters

The UAE has started an initiative to help Gaza make bread again amid critical shortage due to the ongoing war.

Countless of Palestinians have been surviving on bread as food supplies run out — but even bread is not always easy to find. Chaotic scenes have been unfolding at bakeries as crowds of hungry Gazans, young and old, scramble for a loaf.

The UAE's humanitarian mission at Gaza started the 'Subsidised Bread' campaign to address the critical bread shortage in the war-torn territory.

As part of the drive, essential production supplies — including flour and other materials — have been provided so that bakeries could open again amid a worsening hunger crisis triggered by border closures and restrictions on food aid.

With continuous relief initiatives and campaigns, the UAE aims to support displaced Palestinian families and alleviate their daily suffering in a time of war.