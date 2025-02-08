UAE Floating Hospital takes in 30 Palestinian patients since Gaza ceasefire began

Photo: File

Around 30 patients from the war-ravaged Gaza were admitted to the UAE Floating Hospital in Egypt since the ceasefire began and medical evacuations resumed through the Rafah crossing.

The 100-bed facility off the coast of Al Arish — established mainly to serve Palestinians — has treated more than 7,500 patients since it set sail in February 2024. Its specialists have conducted more than 2,500 surgeries and provided physical therapy services in about 2,850 cases. Twenty-one prosthetic limbs have been given to patients in need.

Launched as part of the UAE's massive humanitarian initiative for Gaza — 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' — the floating hospital will continue to provide its medical services to Palestinian patients, said Dr Mohammed Rashid Al Kaabi, the medical director of the facility.

This initiative reflects the UAE's unwavering commitment to supporting relief efforts and delivering comprehensive healthcare to those in need, Dr Al Kaabi said.

