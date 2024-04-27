UAE

UAE condemns terrorist attack on gas field in Iraqi Kurdistan

The tragic incident led to the death of a number of innocent people from Yemen

By Wam

Published: Sat 27 Apr 2024, 4:22 PM

The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted the Khor Mor gas field in Iraqi Kurdistan with an explosive drone, which led to the death of a number of innocent people from Yemen.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of these terrorist attacks that aim to destabilize security and stability in Iraq and are a violation of the principles of international law.


The authority further expressed the country's solidarity with all measures taken by Iraq to protect its sovereignty, security and stability, and its support for Iraq in the face of terrorism, stressing the UAE's keenness to establish security and stability there.

It also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to Yemen and its people and to the families and victims of this attack.

