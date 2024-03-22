UAE condemns terrorist attack on Afghan bank

The US Senate Majority Leader called for new elections in Israel and said Netanyahu was an obstacle to peace
The UAE condemned the terrorist attack that killed three people and injured 12 others in Afghanistan's Kandahar city on Thursday.
The bombing happened at a busy bank — and all of the victims were people who had gathered there to collect their monthly salaries, government authorities said.
Daesh claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing.
The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) expressed its "strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilise security and stability".
Mofa also conveyed its sincere condolences to the Afghan community, especially the families of the victims.
(With inputs from WAM, AP)
