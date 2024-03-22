UAE condemns terrorist attack on Afghan bank

An Afghan security personnel checks on a motorbike rider near the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kandahar on March 21, 2024. — Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 22 Mar 2024, 11:46 AM

The UAE condemned the terrorist attack that killed three people and injured 12 others in Afghanistan's Kandahar city on Thursday.

The bombing happened at a busy bank — and all of the victims were people who had gathered there to collect their monthly salaries, government authorities said.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing.

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) expressed its "strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilise security and stability".

Mofa also conveyed its sincere condolences to the Afghan community, especially the families of the victims.

(With inputs from WAM, AP)

ALSO READ: