Turkish drone strike killed 11 civilians in north Syria, says War monitor

Turkish soldiers stand guard as Syrian refugees who live in Turkey enter Syria at Cilvegozu crossborder gate in Reyhanli distict, Hatay, on Sunday. AFP

A Turkish drone strike in a Kurdish-held area in northern Syria killed 11 civilians including six children, a war monitor said on Monday.

The attack comes a day after rebels ousted president Bashar al-Assad in a lightning offensive that saw them sweep swathes of territory from government control.

"Eleven civilians, including six children, all members of the same family, were killed in a Turkish drone strike targeting a house" near Ain Issa, north of the city of Raqa, in a Kurdish-held area, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Turkish forces and their proxies have controlled territory in northern Syria since 2016 when they began targeting Kurdish fighters they link to a group waging a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state.

On Sunday, the Britain-based Observatory, which has a network of sources inside Syria, said at least 26 combatants were killed as Turkey-backed Syrian fighters launched an offensive on the northern Manbij area, west of Ain Issa.

"Pro-Turkish factions... seized large districts of Manbij city in the eastern Aleppo countryside, after violent clashes with the Manbij Military Council," the Observatory had said.