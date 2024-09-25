Turkey's Erdogan tells Lebanese PM urgent international solution needed to stop Israel

Former president Trump promotes deregulation; Democratic presidential nominee supports stricter AI guidelines
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Wednesday that the international community must urgently implement a solution to stop Israel's aggression, the Turkish presidency said, adding he had also voiced support for Lebanon.
"President Erdogan said Israel was disregarding fundamental human rights, committing a genocide in front of the world, noting that stopping this and the humanitarian crisis that emerged as a result of the attacks was a humanitarian duty," his office said in a post on X.
The two met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Israel has repeatedly denied targeting civilians.
The nine-month-old king penguin chick has shot to fame for his 23.5kg heft — the weight of an overstuffed suitcase
Vance faces pressure after Harris's strong debate performance
Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced since the latest round of fighting began Monday, officials said, some crossing the border to Syria to flee Israeli bombing
The victim's family said he should be spared, and the prosecutor's office that secured his murder conviction 21 years ago expressed doubts about the integrity of the case
The deceased was a 64-year-old American woman who had been suffering from a severely compromised immune system
Researchers say a record spate of wildfires this year has released massive amounts of carbon dioxide back into the atmosphere
The country is experiencing its worst drought in 61 years, President Noboa tells UN General Assembly