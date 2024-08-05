Turkey urges citizens to leave Lebanon due to security risks

Harris was the sole candidate on the ballot for a five-day electronic vote of nearly 4,000 party convention delegates
Turkey urged its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country if they do not need to stay, due to the possibility that the security situation there will deteriorate rapidly, its foreign ministry said late on Sunday.
Tensions have soared since the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian group Hamas, in Tehran on Wednesday, a day after an Israeli strike in Beirut killed Fuad Shukr, a top military commander from Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.
Turks in Lebanon should be cautious and should not go to Nebatiyeh, South Lebanon, Bekaa and Baalbek-Hermel governorates unless it is essential, the ministry said in a statement.
"Those who do not need to stay in Lebanon should leave Lebanon while commercial flights are still operating, if possible," it said, adding that Turks should avoid travelling to Lebanon unless essential.
Earlier on Sunday, France and Saudi Arabia urged their citizens in Lebanon to leave the country due to the risk of military escalation in the Middle East. Likewise, the UK government on Saturday urged its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country immediately, amid fears of mounting tensions between Israel and Hezbollah and a broader regional conflict.
