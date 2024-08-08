Turkey blocks Roblox game access over abuse concerns

Backers tout flying taxis as a low-carbon form of aviation and hope future larger versions could be used as ambulances or in other roles
Turkey has blocked access to the popular video game platform Roblox over concerns about content that could lead to child abuse, the country's justice minister said.
"Our country is obliged to take the necessary measures to ensure the protection of our children," Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said on social media platform X. "Using technology in a negative way is never acceptable."
He said a Turkish court had imposed the access block under an investigation by prosecutors in the southern province of Adana due to concerns about content that could lead to the abuse of children. He did not give any further details.
Roblox did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment made to representatives in the United States and the UK.
On its website, the company, which hosts user-created games, says its "safety & privacy systems and teams are constantly evolving and innovating to ensure everyone feels safe on Roblox, every day".
The Roblox ban came after Turkey blocked access to social media platform Instagram last week, a move it said was due to Instagram not abiding by certain laws and public sensitivities.
Turkish officials held talks with Instagram this week but the issue has not yet been resolved.
Backers tout flying taxis as a low-carbon form of aviation and hope future larger versions could be used as ambulances or in other roles
About 65,000 spectators were expected at each show scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday
The comment was the first by the Kingdom since Ismail Haniyeh's death in Iran
Its crew are veteran astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore
A ceasefire or at least a few days of calm is essential to protect Gaza's children, said the UN agency's chief
It may be an indicator of an Iranian response to Israel, or there may be another reason: OPSGROUP, an organisation that shares flight risk information, said
Over 100 far-right demonstrations are planned in several cities on Wednesday
Blinding ends girl's hopes of becoming doctor or teacher; younger sister loses sight in one eye, brother suffers head wound