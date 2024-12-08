Thousands of Syrians in Berlin celebrate departure of Assad

Members of the Syrian community wave Syrian flags as they attend a rally n Berlin, Germany, on Sunday to celebrate the end of Bashar al-Assad's rule after rebel fighters took control of the Syrian capital Damascus. AFP

Thousands of jubilant Syrians gathered in Berlin on Sunday to celebrate the fall of President Bashar al-Assad, sounding car horns and waving Syrian opposition flags.

"We're happy. The dictatorship is over. Assad has gone," said 39-year-old Ahmed, who preferred not to give his last name.

"All Syrians are together now," said the railway technician, who fled the northern Syrian city of Aleppo in 2015.

Germany has the largest Syrian diaspora in the European Union, more than one million strong.

Hundreds of thousands arrived in Germany after the start of the civil war in Syria in 2011.

Many live in the capital, Berlin, notably in the working-class district of Neukoelln, where a spontaneous outpouring of relief began early on Sunday.

Scores of people poured onto a main street in Neukoelln, waving the green, white, black and red flag of the Syrian opposition, before congregating on a square in the neighbouring district of Kreuzberg.

Many brought along children with their faces painted in the Syrian national colours, to voice their joy and relief.

The crowd quickly swelled into the thousands.

Some made the V for victory sign and chanted "Allah u Akbar" ("God is greatest").

Ahmad al-Hallabi, 27, was at the spontaneous initial gathering in Neukoelln with his two children.

"This government has finally fallen," the mechanic from Aleppo said.

"Ten years ago, I was in Syria and saw things no-one should have to see, things that are impossible to wipe from your memory."

"Assad is the worst terrorist imaginable," he said, explaining how he had fled Syria for Germany in 2015, via Turkey and Greece.

"I hope there'll be peace and everything Assad and his men destroyed will be rebuilt," he added.

The German government issued a note of caution as to the future of Syria.