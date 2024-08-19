This was a terror attack, says Israel on Tel Aviv explosion

Israeli security and emergency responders work at the site of a bomb blast in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday. REUTERS

Israeli police and Shin Bet, Israel's domestic security agency have declared Tel Aviv's explosion on Sunday evening as "terror attack". The blast occurred on HaLehi Street, sending shockwaves through the city, which has been on high alert due to escalating tensions in the region, reported CNN.

"This was a terror attack involving the explosion of a powerful explosive," the Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit and the Shin Bet Spokesperson's Unit said in a joint statement Monday.

The deceased, whose identity has not been disclosed, is believed to have been carrying the explosive material. According to District Commander Peretz Amar, the explosive was likely hidden in a backpack, making it unclear whether the individual intended to use the device or if it detonated prematurely.

The injured person, a passerby on an electric scooter, was taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds to the lower body.

This incident has heightened fears across Tel Aviv, a city already grappling with the aftermath of recent violence in the region. The explosion adds to the ongoing strain of rocket attacks from Gaza and clashes in the West Bank, which have left both civilians and security personnel on edge.

In just the past week, there have been several attacks in Israel, including a car bombing in Jerusalem that injured multiple people and a fatal hammer attack on an Israeli security guard in the West Bank, as per the report by CNN.

Authorities are exploring all possible motives behind this explosion, including whether it is linked to the broader regional conflict. Amar emphasised that it is "too early to say" if the blast was a terrorist attack but the timing and location have raised significant concerns. The explosion coincides with a period of intense security scrutiny in Israel, especially with ongoing military operations in Gaza and increased violence in the West Bank. The Israeli government has responded by deploying additional security forces across major cities, particularly in Tel Aviv, where public events have been limited and large gatherings closely monitored. This latest incident further complicates the situation, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Israel for high-level talks aimed at de-escalating the conflict. The blast in Tel Aviv could impact these diplomatic efforts, making an already volatile situation even more precarious, CNN reported. Police reported receiving numerous calls about the loud explosion, which was heard across several neighbourhoods. In response, security measures have been ramped up in the area, with investigators working tirelessly to determine the full circumstances surrounding the blast.

As tensions continue to rise, the Israeli public remains on high alert, bracing for the possibility of further incidents.