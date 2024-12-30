Syrian foreign minister accepts invitation to visit Saudi Arabia on first trip abroad

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: Reuters File

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, appointed by the new rulers, said on X on Monday that he had accepted an invitation from his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah to visit, in what would be his first foreign trip.

Regarding the appointment of al-Shibani, a source in the new administration earlier told Reuters that this step "comes in response to the aspirations of the Syrian people to establish international relations that bring peace and stability".

After Bashar al-Assad was ousted, Saudi Arabia earlier said it was communicating with all regional actors on Syria and determined to do whatever possible to avoid chaos.