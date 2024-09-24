E-Paper

Syrian air defences intercept suspected Israeli missiles: army sources

This came after witnesses said they heard multiple explosions

By Reuters

Tartous, Syria (Photo: Reuters)
Tartous, Syria (Photo: Reuters)

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 11:57 PM

Last updated: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 11:58 PM

Syrian air defences intercepted suspected Israeli missiles targeting the Mediterranean port city of Tartous, Syrian army sources told Reuters.

This came after witnesses said they heard multiple explosions.


