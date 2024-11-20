Syria war monitor says four fighters dead in Israeli attack on Palmyra

Tourists visit Roman ruins in Palmyra, Syria, on May 11, 2023. — AP File

A war monitor said Israeli strikes on central Syria's Palmyra on Wednesday killed four pro-Iran fighters, while Syrian state media reported an unspecified number of wounded in the attack.

"Four non-Syrian fighters from pro-Iran groups were killed and six others including civilians were wounded in a provisional toll of the Israeli strikes" on Palmyra, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The strikes targeted "a warehouse in the industrial area and a restaurant and buildings near the ancient city of Palmyra", the Britain-based Observatory added.

State news agency Sana said an "Israeli attack...targeted residential buildings and the industrial area" of the city, renowned for its ancient ruins.

State television reported unspecified "wounded due to the Israeli attack that targeted the city of Palmyra". Since the civil war erupted in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria, mainly targeting the army and Iran-backed armed groups, including Hezbollah. The Israeli military has intensified its strikes since almost a year of hostilities with Hezbollah in neighbouring Lebanon escalated into all-out war in late September.

Israel rarely comments on individual strikes in Syria, but has repeatedly said it will not allow Iran to expand its presence there.