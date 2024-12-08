Syria war live: Rebels announce Damascus 'free', Assad regime ousted in televised statement

Rebel fighters gather in Homs after Syria's army command notified officers on Sunday that President Bashar Al Assad's 24-year authoritarian rule has ended,. Photo: Reuters

After almost two weeks of fighting, capturing four key cities, rebels in Syria entered Damascus with no sign of army deployments. On Sunday, Syrian President Bashar Al Assad flew out of Damascus for an unknown destination, two senior army officers told Reuters.

The head of Syria's main opposition group abroad Hadi al-Bahra Syrian said on Sunday that Damascus is now "without Bashar Al Assad".

Here are the latest report on the Syrian war:

9.44am: Syrian rebels' televised statement

Syrian rebels announced in a televised statement that they have freed Damascus and overthrown President Bashar Al Assad's 24-year regime, adding that all prisoners have been released.

Assad, who had crushed all forms of dissent and jailed thousands, flew out of Damascus for an unknown destination earlier on Sunday, as rebels entered the capital with no sign of army deployments.

9.40am: Fight continues

The Syrian army said that its forces were pressing ahead with military operations against "terrorist groups" in the countryside of Hama, Homs and Deraa, areas that have witnessed escalating clashes in recent days.

The army said there was a need for awareness of what it described as a large-scale plot targeting the country, urging citizens to remain vigilant in defending Syria's stability and sovereignty.

9.38am: Preserving stability, security

Jordan affirms importance of preserving stability and security of Syria.

Jordanian Minister of Government Communication, Mohammad Momani, emphasised Jordan's steadfast position regarding Syria’s security, stability, and territorial integrity, highlighting their importance for Jordan’s national security.

In an interview to state television Roya, Momani noted that the 378-kilometer border with Syria is securely managed with clear military vigilance.

Momani also reiterated Jordan’s dedication to protecting its national interests and ensuring the safety of Jordanians, including facilitating the return of those wishing to come back from Syria.

8.37am: Meeting with Arab and European countries

The head of Syria's main opposition group abroad, Hadi Al Bahra, told Al Jazeera Mubasher TV on Sunday that they would meet with Arab and European countries and the United Nations to agree on next stage for the country.

8.32am: Biden monitoring Syrian situation

US President Joe Biden and his team are monitoring the "extraordinary events in Syria" are in touch with regional partners, the White House said on Saturday.

"President Biden and his team are closely monitoring the extraordinary events in Syria and staying in constant touch with regional partners," the White House said in a statement.

8.05am: Army command talks to officers

Syria's army command has notified officers that President Bashar Al Assad's 24-year authoritarian rule has ended, a Syrian officer who was informed of the move told Reuters.

Thousands in cars and on foot congregated at a main square in Damascus waving and chanting "Freedom" from the long Assad family rule, witnesses said.

"We celebrate with the Syrian people the news of freeing our prisoners and releasing their chains and announcing the end of the era of injustice in Sednaya prison," said the rebels.

Sednaya is a large military prison on the outskirts Damascus where the Syrian government detained thousands.

Anti-government fighters stand on portraits of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad (R). Photo: AFP

7.50am: First statement expected

Rebels to broadcast their first statement to Syrian people on state TV, no timing yet - two rebel sources

7.45am: Assad's rule has ended

Syria's army command has notified officers that President Bashar Al Assad's rule has ended following a lightning rebel offensive, a Syrian officer who was informed of the move told Reuters.

Syrian rebels said Damascus was "now free of Assad".

7.42am: 'Do not to approach Damascus institutions'

The leader of Syrian rebel group Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, Abu Mohammed Al Jolani, ordered forces not to approach official institutions in Damascus, saying they would remain under the prime minister until they are "officially" handed over.

"To all military forces in the city of Damascus, it is strictly forbidden to approach public institutions, which will remain under the supervision of the former prime minister until they are officially handed over," Jolani said in a statement on Telegram, using his real name Ahmed Al Sharaa instead of his nom de guerre, and adding: "It is forbidden to shoot into the air."

7.36am: 'New era' in Syria

Syria rebels say 'tyrant' Bashar al-Assad has 'fled'.

Announce start of 'new era' in Syria after 50 years of Baath rule, tell Syrians abroad to return to 'free Syria'.

7.31am: Damascus is now 'without Bashar al-Assad'

The head of Syria's main opposition group abroad Hadi Al Bahra Syrian said on Sunday that Damascus is now "without Bashar al-Assad".

Assad flew out of Damascus for an unknown destination. Thousands in cars and on foot congregated at a main square in Damascus waving and chanting "Freedom", witnesses said.

7.30am: Syrian PM ready to support

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi Al Jalali said on Sunday that he remained in his home and was ready to support continuity of governance, after President Bashar al-Assad fled Damascus as rebels entered the capital.

Syria's army command notified officers that Assad's 24-year rule had ended following a lightning rebel offensive, a Syrian officer who was informed of the move told Reuters.

7am: Assad left the country