Syria: Hundreds protest in Damascus after Christmas tree burned

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets in Christian areas of Damascus early on Tuesday to protest the burning of a Christmas tree near Hama in central Syria.

"We demand the rights of Christians," protesters chanted as they marched through the Syrian capital towards the headquarters of the Orthodox Patriarchate in the Bab Sharqi neighbourhood.

The protests come a little more than two weeks after an armed coalition led by Islamists toppled the government of Bashar Al Assad, who had cast himself as a protector of minorities in the Sunni-majority country.

A demonstrator who gave his name as Georges said he was protesting "injustice against Christians".

"If we're not allowed to live our Christian faith in our country, as we used to, then we don't belong here anymore," he said.

The protests erupted after a video spread on social media showing hooded fighters setting fire to a Christmas tree in the Christian-majority town of Suqaylabiyah, near Hama.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the fighters were foreigners from a group called Ansar Al Tawhid.

In another video posted on social media, a religious leader from Syria's victorious group Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS) addressed residents, claiming those who torched the tree were "not Syrian" and promising they would be punished.

"The tree will be restored and lit up by tomorrow morning", he said.

The Islamist HTS movement, rooted in Al Qaeda and supported by Turkey, has promised to protect minorities since its lightning offensive toppled Assad this month following years of stalemate.

Scale back celebrations

Syrian church leaders are advising Christians to scale back Christmas celebrations this year, despite assurances from the Islamists who have just taken power that they are free to practise their religion.

De facto ruler Ahmed Al Sharaa has told Christians and other groups that they will be safe in a Syria run by his Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS), a former al Qaeda affiliate.

And he has told the Western officials visiting him that HTS will neither seek revenge against the former regime of Bashar Al Assad, drawn mostly from the Alawite sect, nor repress any other religious minority.