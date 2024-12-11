Students, employees told to stay home due to air pollution in Iran

Smog partially obscures Tehran's Milad Tower (Borj-e Milad), the sixth-tallest tower in the world at 435 metres, amid severe air pollution on Wednesday as the Iranian capital remains engulfed in smog. AFP

Students and civil servants in parts of Iran were ordered to stay home on Wednesday and Thursday due to "unhealthy" air pollution, state media reported.

Tehran, where high pollution levels are common, has been engulfed in smog in recent days.

The capital is located in the southern foothills of the Alborz Mountains, which tower over the city and trap polluted air.

This phenomenon, known as thermal inversion, is most pronounced during winter, when cold air and a lack of wind can keep hazardous smog over the city for days.

On Wednesday, local media announced the air quality in Tehran had reached "unhealthy" levels, with an average air quality index (AQI) of 170.

All museums and banks, except for a few specific branches, were closed in the capital.

The landmark Milad Tower, which stands at 435 metres, was barely visible on Wednesday morning.

Pollution was also impacting other major cities, including Isfahan in central Iran and Tabriz in the northwest.