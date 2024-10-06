Shooting attack in Israel: One killed, 10 injured as gunman opens fire at bus station

At least 45 container vessels stuck outside eastern ports; vessel backlog could double by end of week, analyst says
A gunman opened fire at a bus station in the Israeli city of Beersheba on Sunday killing one woman and wounding 10 people, emergency services said, as security forces remained on alert ahead of the anniversary of Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel.
The attacker had been killed, the ambulance service said. A witness at the scene told N12 News he saw soldiers fire at the assailant, who media reported was a member of the Bedouin minority in Israel's Negev desert.
Police described the shooting as a terrorist attack but have not provided details on the gunman's identity.
Israeli security forces are on high alert across Israel for possible pro-Palestinian street attacks on the eve of the first anniversary of Hamas' assault on southern Israel last year, which triggered the Gaza war.
Envoys in Brussels, Canberra, Lisbon, New Delhi and the permanent mission to the United Nations in New York ordered to return immediately to Dhaka
27 tigers and three lions died from bird flu at My Quynh Safari in Long An province from September 6 to 18, according to media reports
Judge hands down longer sentence than prosecutors sought
The blaze in Pingtung County broke out the same day that Typhoon Krathon made landfall in the island's south
Flights grounded, financial markets shut for second day
The 2024 race has seen more twists than a Hollywood blockbuster
Time is running out, Antonio Guterres told the 15-member Security Council