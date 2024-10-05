E-Paper

Potential Hezbollah chief successor 'unreachable' since Friday Israeli strikes: Source

Israel's airstrikes have prevented rescuers from reaching the site of a strike that targeted the group's anticipated leader Hashem Safieddine

By Reuters

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 2:45 PM

Last updated: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 2:56 PM

Hezbollah’s anticipated next leader Hashem Safieddine is "unreachable" since Israeli strikes on the Lebanese capital on Friday, a security source in Lebanon said.

Israeli air strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs since yesterday have kept rescue workers from searching the site of an Israeli strike suspected to have killed Safeiddine, three Lebanese security sources said.


Saffieddine is widely expected to succeed the group's slain leader Hassan Nasrallah who was killed in an Israeli powerful airstrike on the city last week.

