Screens go black as Al Jazeera goes off-air in Israel after govt decision

Photo: Reuters

Published: Sun 5 May 2024, 6:36 PM

Al Jazeera network went off the air in Israel Sunday, AFP correspondents said, after the government announced a decision to shut the Qatar-based broadcaster's operations following a long-running feud.

Hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government announced the closure order for an initial period of 45 days, the screen on Al Jazeera's Arabic and English channels went black with a message in Hebrew saying they had "been suspended in Israel", the correspondents said.

