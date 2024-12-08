Saudi official says kingdom is in contact with all Syria stakeholders

Saudi Deputy Governor of the Riyadh region Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz (R) welcoming the then President of Syria Bashar al-Assad upon his arrival in Riyadh on November 11 ahead of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League joint extraordinary leaders summit. AFP File Photo

Saudi Arabia has been communicating with all regional actors on Syria and is determined to do what is possible to avoid chaos following the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad, a Saudi official said on Sunday.

"We are in constant communication with Turkey and every stakeholder involved," the official told Reuters, adding that the kingdom was not aware of Assad's whereabouts.

His failure to re-engage several regional actors and the opposition was to blame for his downfall, the official said

"The Turkish government attempted to engage and coordinate with the Syrian government, but these overtures were met with refusal," he said.

"The current situation is a direct consequence of the Syrian government's lack of engagement in the political process. This outcome reflects the inevitable result of such intransigence.”

Assad went to Saudi Arabia in 2023 to attend an Arab League summit, after a 12-year suspension, where he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"The hope was that this move would influence the Syrian government to engage more constructively with the opposition and the various stakeholders within Syria and in the region, rather than allowing the existing stalemate and fragile peace to be taken for granted," the official said. "We emphasised that the situation should not be underestimated, as it remained precarious. Unfortunately, this message did not result in any meaningful action from the Syrian side." The official said events in Syria showed some positive aspects that he hoped would continue. "Notably, the transition has occurred without bloodshed, which is encouraging. Additionally, we appreciate the statements from various stakeholders emphasizing the importance of protecting state institutions, the sovereignty of Syria, and the rights of minority groups," he said.

"We hope to see these positive trends continue and are committed to doing everything we can to maintain this momentum."