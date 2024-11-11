Saudi crown prince says Israel must not attack Iranian soil

Saudi Deputy Governor of the Riyadh region Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz (R) welcomes Iran's Vice-President Mohammed Reza Aref upon his arrival in Riyadh on November 11. — AFP

Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler on Monday called on Israel to respect Iran's sovereignty and refrain from attacking Iranian soil, highlighting warming ties between the Middle East rivals.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told a summit of Arab and Muslim leaders that the international community should oblige Israel "to respect the sovereignty of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran and not to violate its lands".

Sunni Muslim-majority Saudi Arabia and Shia-majority Iran have often found themselves on opposing sides of regional conflicts including Syria's.

In 2015 Saudi Arabia mobilised a military coalition to support Yemen's internationally recognised government after Iran-backed Huthi rebels seized the capital Sanaa and advanced towards the main southern city of Aden.

The following year Riyadh and Tehran severed ties following attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran during protests over Riyadh's execution of Shia cleric Nimr Al Nimr.

In March 2023, however, they announced a rapprochement deal brokered by China.

Though issues remain in the complex relationship, the rapprochement amounts to a signature diplomatic achievement for Prince Mohammed, who has taken a more conciliatory approach to regional diplomacy in recent years.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have maintained high-level contact as part of efforts to contain the war that broke out in Gaza following Hamas's unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7 last year.