Saudi Arabia appoints ambassador to Syria after more than a decade

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah meets with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in Riyadh in March. — Photo: Reuters file

Published: Sun 26 May 2024, 10:02 PM

Saudi Arabia named a new ambassador to Damascus on Sunday, state media said, more than a year after the two Arab nations resumed ties following a prolonged rift over Syria's war.

The official Saudi Press Agency said the government had appointed Faisal bin Saud Al Mejfel as its ambassador to Syria.

The newly appointed envoy, according to the report, said he hoped to "serve the Kingdom's interests and strengthen the bilateral bonds between the two brotherly nations".

In May 2023, Saudi Arabia reopened its diplomatic mission in Damascus, which had been closed since 2012, after a surprise China-brokered rapprochement between Riyadh and Tehran, an ally of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad's government.