Saudi: 3 airlines fined for health violations at Madinah airport

Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah. X/ @madinahairport

Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 6:58 PM Last updated: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 7:01 PM

Three airlines in Saudi Arabia have been penalised for violating health surveillance regulations upon arriving at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The penalties were issued in accordance with the provisions of the executive regulations of the Health Surveillance Law at entry points.

According to the country's health ministry, the airlines did not carry out disease vector control measures and failed to spray infected areas of their aircraft with insecticides according to specified standards.

The SPA further reported that Disciplinary action has been taken against these companies to ensure that such breaches that endanger public health are not repeated.

The measures are part of the Ministry of Health's ongoing supervisory efforts to boost health surveillance at airports and border crossings, and safeguard public health by strictly enforcing regulations, to ensure the health and safety of citizens, residents, and visitors to the Kingdom, the SPA reported.