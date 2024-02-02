Satellite images show 30% of Gaza destroyed, UN centre says

Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town of Khan Younis. — AP file

Published: Fri 2 Feb 2024, 8:09 PM

Satellite imagery analysed by the United Nations Satellite Centre shows that 30 per cent of Gaza Strip's buildings have been destroyed or damaged in the Israel offensive in the densely populated Palestinian enclave.

Israel's assault has killed more than 27,000 Palestinians, according to health authorities in the Hamas-run territory.

Airstrikes, shelling and demolitions have razed entire city districts, including much civilian infrastructure.

"In total, a staggering 69,147 structures, equivalent to approximately 30 per cent of the Gaza Strip's total structures, are affected," the United Nations Satellite Centre, UNOSAT, said.

It said 22,131 structures in the enclave have been identified as destroyed, with an additional 14,066 deemed severely damaged and 32,950 having sustained moderate damage.

UNOSAT used satellite imagery from January 6-7, which it compared with six other sets of images, including some dating from before the Israeli offensive.

UNOSAT said that the regions of Gaza City and Khan Younis had experienced the most significant increase in damage since the previous analysis.

The two areas have seen 10,280 and 11,894 newly damaged structures respectively, compared with UNOSAT's previous analysis based on images from Nov. 26.

UNOSAT's analysis also showed that an estimated 93,800 housing units have been damaged in the Gaza Strip.