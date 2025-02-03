Russia tells Hamas to 'keep promises' on hostage release

Mikhail Bogdanov, who is President Vladimir Putin's special envoy on the Middle East, met Musa Abu Marzuk, a senior member of Hamas's political bureau, in Moscow on February 4. — AFP

A deputy Russian foreign minister on Monday met a senior Hamas official in Moscow and urged Hamas to keep "promises" to release a Russian hostage, the ministry said.

Mikhail Bogdanov, who is also President Vladimir Putin's special envoy on the Middle East, met with Musa Abu Marzuk, a senior member of Hamas's political bureau.

Russia has called for the release of dual Russian-Israeli citizen Alexander Trufanov and Maxim Herkin, an Israeli man from the Donbas area of Ukraine with Russian relatives.

At their talks, Bogdanov "again placed particular stress on the necessity of carrying out the promises given by Hamas's leadership on releasing from imprisonment Russian citizen Trufanov and other hostages", the ministry said.

Trufanov, known as Sasha, was abducted on October 7, 2023, with his girlfriend, Sapir Cohen, from the Nir Oz kibbutz near the Gaza border.

His father was killed in the attack and his mother and grandmother were abducted and released in November 2023. The family had emigrated to Israel from Russia in the late 1990s.

Islamic Jihad, a militant group allied with Hamas, published undated clips of Trufanov in November 2024.

Herkin emigrated to Israel from Ukraine with his mother and was taken from the Supernova rave music festival.