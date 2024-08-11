Revolutionary Guards hold military drill in western Iran

Yunus, 84, was recommended for the role by student protesters and returned to Dhaka earlier on Thursday from Paris
Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards are holding military drills in the western parts of the country that will continue until Tuesday, Iran's official news agency announced on Sunday.
The drills, which started on Friday, are ongoing in the western province of Kermanshah close to the border with Iraq to "enhance combat readiness and vigilance", an armed forces official said.
The drills are taking place as Iran has vowed to retaliate against Israel after the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh on July 31 in Tehran.
Iran and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas accuse Israel of carrying out Haniyeh's assassination on July 31. Israel has not claimed or denied responsibility for the killing, which has fuelled further concern that the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip was turning into a wider Middle East war.
Cited by Iranian media, Revolutionary Guards deputy commander Ali Fadavi said on Friday that the Iranian supreme leader's orders regarding the harsh punishment of Israel and revenge for Haniyeh are clear and will be implemented in the "best possible way".
Vienna concerts cancelled after police said they foiled an attack by a 19-year-old Austrian intent on attacking fans with a bomb or knife
Sheikh Hasina fled to India after stepping down as prime minister on Monday following violent protests
The 10-month-old war has left the Gaza Strip with no clean running water, a shortage of aid and medicine and raw sewage everywhere, giving rise to skin diseases and other afflictions
Low on the ground and therefore difficult to detect, the robot dogs can use thermal imaging to inspect enemy trenches or the inside of buildings in combat zones
It is not clear how the order for employees to offer prayers during non-work hours would be policed
Suspicions have arisen on two or three farms in the Nord and three or four in the Aisne, says president of the regional farming union
The latest approval was based on a late-stage trial where Fabhalta showed a 43.8 per cent reduction in proteinuria when compared to placebo