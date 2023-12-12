Rains, thunderstorms: Schools to be shut in Makkah today

Photo: Screengrab

Published: Tue 12 Dec 2023, 9:45 AM

The government of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, has informed residents in a post on X that all schools will be shut today.

Schools and colleges will operate remotely today, the authority said.

All exams scehduled at the university's main campus and at its branch in Rabigh, will also be postponed to a later time.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms hit areas of Saudi Arabia on Sunday, according to the country's National Centre of Meteorology.

Videos surfaced online showing streets in Makkah flooded as heavy rains lashed the region. Rains, thunderstorms and dust storms are expected to continue until Wednesday, as per the country's weather authority.

Several videos from Arab Storms show cars trying to get past flooded streets with water reaching window level near some parked vehicles.

