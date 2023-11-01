Watch: Egypt's Rafah border opens for evacuation of foreigners from war-torn Gaza

There is no timeline for how long the vital Rafah border crossing will remain open for evacuation

Travellers wait at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip on November 1. — AFP

Wed 1 Nov 2023

Foreign passport holders are now entering the Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt — the first batch of travellers that were able to leave the enclave since the war began.

Qatar has mediated an agreement between Egypt, Israel and Hamas, in coordination with the US, to allow for the movement of foreign passport holders and some critically injured people out of besieged Gaza, a source briefed on deal told Reuters on Wednesday.

The agreement would allow the movement of foreign passport holders and some critically injured people through the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza, though there is no timeline for how long the Rafah crossing will remain open for evacuation, the source added.

Here's a video showing the first batch of people who were able to enter the border:

A convoy of ambulances also started crossing Rafah:

The agreement is not linked to other issues under negotiation such as the hostages held by Hamas or pauses designed to ease a humanitarian crisis in the enclave which is suffering from food, water, fuel and medical shortages, said the source.

Israel sent its forces into Gaza following weeks of air bombardments in retaliation for a major attack by Iran-backed Hamas on October 7.

Hamas has told mediators it will soon release some of the 200 or so foreign captives it had taken during the attack on Israel, Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson of the group's armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades, said in a video on the Telegram app on Tuesday. He gave no further details on the number of captives or their nationalities.

