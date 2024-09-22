Pro-Iran groups in Iraq claim drone attack against Israel

An ambulance and a fire truck rush to the scene where a vehicle was hit by a drone strike, reportedly killing three people, including two leaders of a pro-Iran group, in Baghdad on February 7, 2024. Last winter, the Islamic Resistance of Iraq claimed more than 175 rocket and drone attacks against United States troops in Iraq and Syria.

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 2:57 PM Last updated: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 2:58 PM

An Iraqi coalition of pro-Iran armed groups claimed on Sunday a drone attack against Israel, where the military said it had intercepted "multiple suspicious aerial targets" coming from Iraq overnight.

"The fighters of the Islamic Resistance of Iraq targeted on Sunday morning a strategic location in the occupied territories using drones," the Iraqi coalition said in a statement on Telegram, referring to Israel, and adding it was carried out "in support of our people in Gaza".

The attack caused no injuries, according to the Israeli military.

It came as regional tensions again soared nearly a year into the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, which has drawn in Iran-backed armed groups across the Middle East.

The Tehran-backed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon announced on Sunday it had launched rockets at Israeli military industry sites "in an initial response" to attacks blamed on Israel that saw pagers and two-way radios used by the group explode across Lebanon earlier this week. The Islamic Resistance of Iraq, a loose alliance of Iran-backed groups, has claimed several drone attacks targeting Israel in recent months, which have all been intercepted according to the Israeli military. Last winter, the Islamic Resistance of Iraq had also claimed more than 175 rocket and drone attacks against United States troops in Iraq and Syria. US forces carried out multiple retaliatory strikes against these militant factions in both countries.

The attacks on American troops have largely subsided in the past few months.