Photos: Eid Al Fitr in Palestine; worshippers gather at Al Aqsa mosque

Today, the role of the UAE in the global economy is highlighted by its approach in trade, investment, and innovation
Hundreds of worshippers gathered at Jerusalem's historic Al Aqsa mosque compound to offer prayers in the early hours of Eid Al Fitr.
Volunteers were seen distributing dates to those who had arrived. Children were carrying balloons, wearing bright smiles as they showed up to celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
Take a look at how Muslims in Palestine celebrated the auspicious occasion:
ALSO READ:
Today, the role of the UAE in the global economy is highlighted by its approach in trade, investment, and innovation
The technology that brings us closer to distant cultures and global events also fragments our media ecosystems
Taiwan's worst quake in recent years struck on September 21, 1999, with a magnitude of 7.7, causing 2,400 deaths
A tsunami warning has been issued for Philippines and the islands of southern Japan
The shooting took place at a school in Helsinki suburb, which has around 800 students
FSB says they were involved in the financing and supply of terrorist means to the perpetrators of the Moscow concert hall attack
It was his first appearance at a public royal event since his cancer diagnosis was announced in February
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tells an opposition rally in New Delhi that the prime minister is trying match-fixing in this election