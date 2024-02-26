Palestinian Prime Minister submits government's resignation

Nathaniel Veltman ran over five members of a family of Pakistan origin in Ontario, in 2021, killing four of them
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Monday he was resigning to allow for the formation of a broad consensus among Palestinians about political arrangements following Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.
The move comes amid growing U.S. pressure on President Mahmoud Abbas to shake up the Palestinian Authority as international efforts have intensified to stop the fighting in Gaza and begin work on a political structure to govern the enclave after the war.
ALSO READ:
Nathaniel Veltman ran over five members of a family of Pakistan origin in Ontario, in 2021, killing four of them
They were executed by multiple gunshots to the back in Ghazni city in front of thousands of people, including the families of the convicts' victims
The Russian president flies on a modernised Tu-160M bomber plane for 40 minutes
In the UAE, where a progressive mindset towards health and wellness is gaining momentum, insurance providers are increasingly incentivising policyholders to adopt healthier lifestyles
The former US president links the Russian opposition leader's death to his own political troubles
Police detain people at makeshift memorials to the opposition leader, who died in prison
Those who have concerns regarding electoral irregularities can pursue legal recourse, says Kakar
A report from the the UN mission in Afghanistan says decrees are being enforced through arrest, harassment and intimidation