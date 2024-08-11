E-Paper

Palestinian president to visit Russia on Monday

Abbas to discuss the Gaza war with Russian President Vladimir Putin

By AFP

Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas. AFP File Photo
Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas. AFP File Photo

Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 2:52 PM

Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas will visit Moscow next week to discuss the Gaza war with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a Palestinian envoy said.

Russia's state-run TASS news agency cited the Palestinian ambassador in Moscow as saying Abbas will arrive on Monday and meet Putin on Tuesday.


Abbas heads the Fatah Palestinian movement, a rival to Hamas.

Ambassador Abdel Hafiz Nofal said the two leaders would discuss events in Gaza since the October 7 attacks on Israel. "They will talk about Russia's role, what can be done."


He added: "We have a very difficult situation and Russia is a country that is close to us. We need to consult each other".

Moscow for years tried to balance relations with all major players in the Middle East -- including Israel and the Palestinians.

But since the Israel-Hamas war and Russia's own offensive on Ukraine, Putin has moved closer to Israel's foes, Hamas and Iran.

The Kremlin has repeatedly criticised Israel's response to the October 7 attacks and called for restraint.


