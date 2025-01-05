Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank, say sources

Palestinian media says Israeli forces opened fire on the home of a 37-year-old man in a town south of the West Bank city of Jenin
Smoke rises as buildings lie in ruin in Beit Hanoun in the Gaza Strip on Sunday. REUTERS
A Palestinian man was shot dead by Israeli forces during a raid in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, the Palestinian Fatah party said in a statement.
The Israeli military said its forces eliminated an armed militant and "confiscated four weapons, thousands of shekels in terrorist funds, and dismantled an explosives manufacturing laboratory".
Palestinian media said Israeli forces opened fire on the home of a 37-year-old man in a town south of the West Bank city of Jenin. The body was being held by Israel, the report said.
Jenin, in the northern West Bank, has been a centre for Palestinian militant groups for decades and armed factions have resisted repeated attempts to dislodge them by the Israeli military.
Palestinian security forces moved into Jenin last month in a move they say is aimed at suppressing armed groups of "outlaws" who have built up a power base in the city and its adjacent refugee camp.
Hundreds of Palestinians and dozens of Israelis have been killed in the West Bank since the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas militants on southern Israel triggered the war in Gaza and a wider conflict on several fronts.