Palestinian factions sign declaration to end divisions after talks in China

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. -- Reuters file

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 10:21 AM

Various Palestinian factions have agreed to end their divisions and strengthen Palestinian unity by signing the Beijing Declaration on Tuesday morning in China, according to Chinese state media.

The declaration was signed at the closing ceremony of a reconciliation dialogue among the factions held in Beijing from July 21-23, state broadcaster CCTV said.

A total of 14 Palestinian factions including the leaders of rival groups Fatah and Hamas also met with the media, with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi present, CGTN said in a social media post.

Rival factions Hamas and Fatah met in China in April to discuss reconciliation efforts to end around 17 years of disputes.