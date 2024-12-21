Over 10 injured as Israel fails to intercept missile from Yemen

The Israeli military said it failed to intercept a missile from Yemen early on Saturday that fell in the Tel Aviv-Jaffa area, and the ambulance service said 14 people received mild injuries.

Paramedics were treating 14 people with minor shrapnel injuries and some were taken to hospital, the ambulance service said in a statement.

The Israeli police said it received reports of a fallen missile in a town in the Tel Aviv area.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Iran-backed group Houthis in Yemen have repeatedly fired drones and missiles towards Israel in what they describe as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.