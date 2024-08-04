One killed in stabbing attack near Tel Aviv

Farmers in 55 regions of the country have begun harvesting the new crop, and the pace of harvesting is twice as fast as last year, says Deputy Prime Minister Patrushev
One woman was killed Sunday and three other people wounded in a stabbing attack near Tel Aviv, Israel's emergency medical service said, with police reporting a Palestinian suspect was "neutralised".
The Magen David Adom emergency service said in a statement that the "terrorist attack" took place in several locations in Holon, a southern suburb of Israel's commercial hub of Tel Aviv.
It comes at a moment of heightened tension in Israel and the wider Middle East, nearly 10 months into the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.
The stabbing suspect, from the Israeli-occupied West Bank, was "neutralised" by a police officer who arrived at the scene, the force said in a statement without elaborating.
A 70-year-old woman who was badly wounded died from her injuries shortly after the attack, Magen David Adom said.
Three other men were wounded, it added.
A 70-year-old was in a critical condition, a 68-year-old was seriously wounded, and a 26-year-old moderately, the organisation said.
"This was a complex and difficult terrorist attack, with the victims located in three different places, around 500 metres (yards) from each other," Magen David Adom said.
Regional tensions have soared as Iran and Middle East armed groups it backs threatened retaliation for the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday, which they blame on Israel, and an Israeli strike in Beirut hours earlier that killed top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr.
Farmers in 55 regions of the country have begun harvesting the new crop, and the pace of harvesting is twice as fast as last year, says Deputy Prime Minister Patrushev
They demand subsidised fuel, free education; police fire tear gas at protesters in Abuja
Sterilisation techniques have been used in other parts of the world but the Valencia government-funded lab, using its experience with fruit flies, is pioneering their use on tiger mosquitoes
The debilitating condition, which robs people of their memories and cognitive abilities, currently affects more than 55 million people across the world
The 62-year-old was a household name in Britain for more than two decades, covering subjects like the death of Queen Elizabeth 2 and major elections
The 68-year-old would succeed Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Iran on Wednesday
Ismail al-Ghoul and Ramy El Rify were killed in the strike, said Qatar's flagship TV
It follows an announcement from Burundi on July 25 of three confirmed cases, while the Democratic Republic of Congo on July 20 reported more than 11,000 suspected cases including around 450 deaths