Nightlife now rules in Iraq's former Daesh bastion

Iraqis sit at a popular café in the old city of Mosul on September 2, 2024, seven years after the Daesh group was ousted from the northern Iraqi city. — AFP

Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 5:44 PM Last updated: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 5:45 PM

If they had tried to do this a few years ago, the group of Iraqi women enjoying a night out in Mosul would probably have risked severe punishment.

The northern city was under the harsh rule of the Daesh group until the militants were ousted from their last major Iraqi bastion in 2017.

Seven years later, Mosul's streets truly come alive at nightfall, and residents are rediscovering the art of having a good time.

Amira Taha and her friends have come to a restaurant with their children, to enjoy food and live music — complete with crooners — on a night out that would have been unthinkable under IS rule.

"There has been enormous change in Mosul," Taha says. "We now have freedom and nights out like this have become common" because of "the very stable security situation".

The city has new restaurants to go to, pleasure cruises on the river Tigris, and amusement parks that draw families keen to take advantage of the newfound stability.

Dressed in an electric blue suit, the 35-year-old mother says "people wanted to open up (to the world) and enjoy themselves".

On the stage, three Iraqi singers in suits and slicked-back hair take it in turns to entertain the diners with Iraqi and Arab pop songs.

The orchestra includes an electric organist, a violinist, and a musician playing the darbouka, a goblet-shaped drum.

When the militants took Mosul in 2014, they imposed a reign of sheer terror.

Music was banned, as were cigarettes. Churches and museums were ransacked, and IS staged public stonings and beheaded perceived wrongdoers.

Even after Mosul was retaken in 2017 in a destructive and lengthy fight by Iraqi and international coalition forces, it took several years for its citizens to emerge from years of trauma.

Entire neighbourhoods were devastated, and reconstruction became a lengthy process.

Mines had to be cleared before homes, infrastructure and roads could be rebuilt to allow hundreds of thousands of people to return to what is now a metropolis of 1.5 million people.

In the past, Taha says, "people would go home, shut their doors and then go to bed" because of fears over security.

But now, all around her on the restaurant's lawns, families are seated at most of the tables.

Sometimes the men and women puff on water pipes as their children clap and dance.

Overlooking the restaurant is a brand new bridge spanning the Tigris, a proud symbol of a Mosul being reborn.

Other cities in Iraq are in a similar situation, enjoying a return to normality after decades marked by war, sectarian violence, kidnappings, political conflict and extremism.

Ahmed — who goes by only his first name — opened a restaurant called "Chef Ahmed the Swede" in June, after spending "half of my life" in Sweden and taking a gamble.

Now he serves between 300 and 400 diners every day, says Ahmed.

"I'd always dreamt of coming back and starting my own business," says the proprietor, who is in his 40s.

"People want to go out, they want to see something different," he says.