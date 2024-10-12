Nicaragua breaks diplomatic relations with Israel amid conflict

The move is symbolic since ties between the two countries are effectively non-existent
Nicaragua announced breaking off diplomatic relations with Israel, due to Israel's attacks on Palestinian territories as per a statement issued by the government of the Central American country.
The statement called the Israeli government "fascist" and "genocidal."
The move is an essentially symbolic one since ties between the two countries are virtually non-existent.
Israel has no ambassador in the Nicaraguan capital Managua.
Nicaraguan congress had, earlier in the day, passed a resolution requesting the country's government to take action as the Gaza war reached a one-year mark a few days ago.
The conflict, the Nicaraguan government said, now also "extends against Lebanon and gravely threatens Syria, Yemen and Iran."
The Middle East is on high alert for further regional escalation after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel on October 1. Iran backs Lebanon-based group Hezbollah, which Israel has targeted in a series of recent deadly attacks.
Iran is also an ally of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's administration. Nicaragua has become increasingly isolated in recent years after Ortega cracked down on anti-government protests in 2018, which rights groups say left around 300 dead.
Nicaragua has twice before broken off ties with Israel -- once in 2010 under Ortega as well as in 1982 under the Sandinista revolutionary government led by Ortega following the country's 1979 revolution.
(With inputs from Reuters and AFP)
