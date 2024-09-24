New strategy needed to contain Houthis, says Yemen VP

Yemen’s Vice-President Aidarous al-Zubaidi . AFP File Photo

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 7:29 PM

A rise in Middle East hostilities makes it all the more urgent for regional and international stakeholders to define a new strategy to contain the increasingly well-armed Iran-backed Houthi rebels, Yemen's vice-president said on Tuesday.

Yemen's Houthis have been attacking shipping in the Red Sea in protest against Israel's bombardment of Gaza, a war that threatens to spread across the Middle East, and are appearing to be even more emboldened, suggesting they may have acquired hypersonic missiles from Iran.

"We think that it's the moment that we join all the stakeholders, local, regional, and also international, to come together to find a strategy, a new strategy to tackle them," Aidarous al-Zubaidi, Yemen's Vice-President and head of the Southern Transitional Council, told Reuters in an interview.

Zubaidi is at the United Nations General Assembly where he was due to hold talks with key actors, including the United States and Britain, who have struck Houthi sites in Yemen aimed at reducing the group's capabilities. Those efforts have had limited success.

The Houthi movement has expanded its targets in the Red Sea region to include U.S. ships and other military vessels from a Western-backed coalition aimed at ensuring safe passage for commercial ships crossing the Bab al-Mandab corridor, the narrow strait at the entrance to the Red Sea.

Zubaidi said the way in which the West, local and regional actors are coordinating is not enough to stifle the Houthis militarily or economically.

He could not confirm that Iran had provided hypersonic missiles, but said Tehran was using the Houthis as a sort of testing ground for its own military capabilities.