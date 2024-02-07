New round of Gaza negotiations to start in Cairo on Thursday

Interior minister says elections will be held on February 8 as a spate of attacks in the southwestern Balochistan posed no security threat
Egypt and Qatar are sponsoring a new round of negotiations to start Thursday in Cairo aimed at achieving "calm" in Gaza as well as a prisoner-hostage exchange, an Egyptian official said.
A Hamas source with knowledge of the matter confirmed the militant group had agreed to the talks, with the goal of "a ceasefire, an end to the war and a prisoner exchange deal".
Both sources spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
ALSO READ:
Interior minister says elections will be held on February 8 as a spate of attacks in the southwestern Balochistan posed no security threat
Biogen said it was discontinuing Aduhelm to put more resources into Leqembi, a newer medicine that was fully approved last year
The royal was discharged on Monday after an operation on an enlarged prostate
The woman was in a stable condition in intensive care at St Vincent's hospital, a hospital spokesperson said
Staff were told Monday of the decision to shut down news and production operations on all platforms
The victims were labourers who lived at an auto repair shop where they worked, a rights group said
The quake was at a depth of 119 km
Following Turkey's approval, Sweden only requires Hungary's ratification to join the military alliance