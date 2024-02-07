UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

New round of Gaza negotiations to start in Cairo on Thursday

A Hamas source with knowledge of the matter confirms that the militant group had agreed to the talks

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Wed 7 Feb 2024, 7:19 PM

Egypt and Qatar are sponsoring a new round of negotiations to start Thursday in Cairo aimed at achieving "calm" in Gaza as well as a prisoner-hostage exchange, an Egyptian official said.

A Hamas source with knowledge of the matter confirmed the militant group had agreed to the talks, with the goal of "a ceasefire, an end to the war and a prisoner exchange deal".

Both sources spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

ALSO READ:


More news from World