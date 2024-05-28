Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israel for targeting Rafah camps

Spain last week announced it would recognise Palestine as a state
The Muslim Council of Elders has condemned the Israeli occupation's targeting of Palestinian refugee camps in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, which resulted in many civilian casualties and injuries.
In a statement, the council called on the international community and the UN Security Council to take urgent and serious action, urging them to assume their responsibilities in order to put an end to the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.
The Council also called for the re-opening of the Rafah border crossing to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.
They highlighted that establishing a just and comprehensive peace can only be achieved by ending the suffering of the Palestinian people, and by recognising their right to self-determination.
