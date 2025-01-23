Photo: X

Music legend Hans Zimmer has recently discussed producing new pieces and a possible rearrangement of Saudi Arabia's national anthem with the Chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al Shikh.

Taking to X, the Saudi official posted an image with the iconic composer and said, "I met today with one of the greatest musicians of our time—the legend Hans Zimmer."

He said that the both of them discussed several projects that Al Shikh hopes will soon "see the light" of day. Among the discussed projects are a re-arrangement of the Saudi national anthem using different instruments, as well as creating a musical piece titled Arabia, inspired by the nation.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.