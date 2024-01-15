More than 24,000 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct 7

A total of 24,100 Palestinians have been killed and 60,834 have been injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Monday.
Some 132 Palestinians were killed and 252 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
