Iran launches missiles into Israel

India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability, Modi said on Monday
Iran has launched missiles targeting Israel, the military said Tuesday, following US warnings that an Iranian attack was imminent.
Iran's revolutionary guards said the missile launches were in retaliation for the killing of Haniyeh, Nasrallah, and Nilforoushan.
"A short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran towards the State of Israel," the military said in a statement.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
It said sirens were sounded across Israel, including in Jerusalem. The military said that all civilians were inside bomb shelters as rockets were fired by Iran.
Israel's home front command also distributed life-saving guidelines in various parts of Israel.
Videos of missiles flying above the Iranian capital were shared by the Iranian Student News Agency.
Israel's military said earlier it had killed Muhammad Jaafar Qasir, a commander in charge of weapons transfers from Iran and its affiliates to Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States was prepared to help Israel defend itself from Iranian missile attacks and to protect American military in the region.
"We discussed how the United States is prepared to help Israel defend against these attacks, and protect American personnel in the region," Biden said on X about a meeting held with Vice President Kamala Harris and the White House national security team earlier in the day.
ALSO READ:
India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability, Modi said on Monday
Operations-wise, most contingency planning seems to be by sea, enabling movement of larger groups
Kaohsiung mayor warns city to steel itself for 'disaster'
Global warming, combined with the silting of the Paraiba River, has contributed to the erosion of Atafona's coast and caused the destruction of 500 houses
The findings by the Copernicus Marine Service underscore the consequences of a warming planet on oceans, which cover 70 per cent of earth's surface and acts as a major regulator of the climate
The closure of Ratcliffe-on-Soar marks a symbolic step in the UK's ambition to decarbonise electricity by 2030, and become carbon neutral by 2050
When it was announced a month ago that the elderly pandas would soon be returned to China to be treated for high blood pressure, visitors flocked to see the pair before they left
She faces being barred from public office for up to 10 years