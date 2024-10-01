Iran launches missiles into Israel

Photo: AFP

Iran has launched missiles targeting Israel, the military said Tuesday, following US warnings that an Iranian attack was imminent.

Iran's revolutionary guards said the missile launches were in retaliation for the killing of Haniyeh, Nasrallah, and Nilforoushan.

"A short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran towards the State of Israel," the military said in a statement.

It said sirens were sounded across Israel, including in Jerusalem. The military said that all civilians were inside bomb shelters as rockets were fired by Iran.

Israel's home front command also distributed life-saving guidelines in various parts of Israel.

Videos of missiles flying above the Iranian capital were shared by the Iranian Student News Agency.

Israel's military said earlier it had killed Muhammad Jaafar Qasir, a commander in charge of weapons transfers from Iran and its affiliates to Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.