Iran launches missiles into Israel

Iran's revolutionary guards said the attacks were in retaliation for the killing of Haniyeh, Nasrallah, and Nilforoushan

By Reuters

Photo: AFP
Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 8:42 PM

Last updated: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 9:10 PM

Iran has launched missiles targeting Israel, the military said Tuesday, following US warnings that an Iranian attack was imminent.

Iran's revolutionary guards said the missile launches were in retaliation for the killing of Haniyeh, Nasrallah, and Nilforoushan.


"A short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran towards the State of Israel," the military said in a statement.

It said sirens were sounded across Israel, including in Jerusalem. The military said that all civilians were inside bomb shelters as rockets were fired by Iran.

Israel's home front command also distributed life-saving guidelines in various parts of Israel.

Videos of missiles flying above the Iranian capital were shared by the Iranian Student News Agency.

Israel's military said earlier it had killed Muhammad Jaafar Qasir, a commander in charge of weapons transfers from Iran and its affiliates to Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States was prepared to help Israel defend itself from Iranian missile attacks and to protect American military in the region.

"We discussed how the United States is prepared to help Israel defend against these attacks, and protect American personnel in the region," Biden said on X about a meeting held with Vice President Kamala Harris and the White House national security team earlier in the day.

