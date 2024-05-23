Medic says Gaza hospital under Israeli siege for fifth day

In a world first, engineers show that cement can be recycled without the same steep cost to the environment as making it from scratch
A senior official at Al Awda hospital in northern Gaza said it was under Israeli military siege for a fifth straight day on Thursday, after soldiers stormed it the previous day.
"We are still under siege for the fifth day in a row," the hospital's acting director, Dr Mohammad Saleh, told AFP.
"Soldiers are present in the hospital's courtyard and in nearby houses," he said, adding that there was "continuous gunfire and shelling" towards it.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Troops stormed the hospital building on Wednesday evening, he said.
"The hospital was stormed and staff were forced to leave. At the moment I have only 13 staff, 11 patients and two women accompanying wounded children," Saleh said.
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on social media platform X that 140 staff, patients and accompanying adults were inside the hospital when troops stormed it.
The WHO visited Al Awda regularly in April to deliver medical supplies and fuel, but on Tuesday Ghebreyesus said snipers were targeting the building and artillery had hit the fifth floor.
On Tuesday, patients and staff were also evacuated from another hospital in northern Gaza, Kamal Adwan, its director, Dr Hossam Abu Safia, told AFP at the time.
"These are the only two functional hospitals remaining in northern Gaza. Ensuring their ability to deliver health services is imperative," Ghebreyesus said in Geneva.
Israeli troops have previously raided other medical facilities in Gaza, including Al Shifa in Gaza City, the territory's largest hospital, which was reduced to rubble after an operation in March, the WHO said.
The Israeli military accuses Hamas of using hospitals to plan and launch attacks against its forces, a charge the militant group denies.
Gaza has been gripped by war since Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7 that killed more than 1,170 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.
Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 35,800 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to the Hamas-run Palestinian territory's health ministry.
ALSO READ:
In a world first, engineers show that cement can be recycled without the same steep cost to the environment as making it from scratch
The prime minister hopes economic good news will boost his party's chances
The garden was created by nine and 10-year-olds from a London school as more than 150,000 visitors are expected at the five-day extravaganza
A 73-year-old British man died and the hospitals said 104 people were injured during the flight that was headed for Singapore from London
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the international court's move 'could jeopardise' efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza
Islamabad High Court will hear appeals against conviction of Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi in £190M NCA settlement reference on May 21
The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Monday applied for arrest warrants on suspicion of war crimes and crimes against humanity
The WikiLeaks founder, who is now in a UK jail, is wanted in the US on 18 charges relating to the mass release of secret US documents