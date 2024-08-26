E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Media groups call on EU to suspend treaty, impose sanctions on Israel

They say more than 130 Palestinian journalists and media professionals have been killed by the Israeli armed forces in Gaza since Oct 7

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Mourners and colleagues holding 'press' signs surround the body of Al Jazeera Arabic journalist Ismail Al Ghoul, killed along with his cameraman Rami Al Refee in an Israeli strike during their coverage of Gaza's Al Shati refugee camp on July 31, 2024. — AFP
Mourners and colleagues holding 'press' signs surround the body of Al Jazeera Arabic journalist Ismail Al Ghoul, killed along with his cameraman Rami Al Refee in an Israeli strike during their coverage of Gaza's Al Shati refugee camp on July 31, 2024. — AFP

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 3:34 PM

Last updated: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 3:35 PM

Some 60 media and rights organisations on Monday urged the European Union to suspend a cooperation accord with Israel and impose sanctions, accusing it of "massacring journalists" in Gaza.

"In response to the unprecedented number of journalists killed and other repeated press freedom violations by the Israeli authorities since the start of the war with Hamas, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and 59 other organisations are calling on the European Union to suspend its Association Agreement with Israel and to adopt targeted sanctions against those responsible", the groups said in a joint statement.


The call came ahead of a meeting by EU foreign ministers in Brussels on August 29.

The period following Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 and Israel's devastating retaliatory assault on the Gaza Strip "has been the deadliest for journalists in decades", the letter said.

"More than 130 Palestinian journalists and media professionals have been killed by the Israeli armed forces in Gaza since October 7. At least 30 of them were killed in the course of their work, three Lebanese journalists and an Israeli journalist have also been (killed) during the same period", it says.

"The targeted or indiscriminate killing of journalists, whether committed deliberately or recklessly, is a war crime", it said.

The EU's association agreements with non-member countries are treaties that govern bilateral relations, including trade.

The agreement's Article 2 stipulates "respect for human rights and democratic principles", said Julie Majerczak, the head of RSF's Brussels office.

"The Israeli government is clearly trampling on this article. The EU, which is Israel's leading trade partner, must draw the necessary conclusions from this and must do everything to ensure that the (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu government stops massacring journalists and respects the right to information and press freedom by opening media access to Gaza," she said.

Among the signatories were the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and Human Rights Watch (HRW).


More news from World