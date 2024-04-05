McDonald's to buy all franchised stores in Israel

Dina Boluarte’s lawyer says police searched under the carpets at the presidential palace, and found approximately 10 nice watches
McDonald's Corporation said on Thursday that it will acquire Alonyal, which owns 225 McDonald's restaurants in Israel which have been hit by calls for a boycott over the war with Hamas in Gaza.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. McDonald's said in a statement the deal was subject to conditions which it did not identify.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Alonyal has operated McDonald's restaurants in Israel for more than 30 years, today owning 225 franchised properties with more than 5,000 employees, who will be retained after the sale.
In presenting its 2023 earnings report in February, McDonald's said the war in Gaza that began in October with the Hamas attacks on Israel was weighing on its results.
McDonald's was targeted with boycott calls after the franchised restaurants in Israel offered thousands of free meals to Israeli soldiers.
"We recognise that families in their communities in the region continue to be tragically impacted by the war and our thoughts are with them at this time," chief executive Chris Kempczinski said in an analyst call.
He said the impact of the boycott was "meaningful," without elaborating.
McDonald's fourth quarter sales disappointed analysts. In franchised restaurants outside the US, comparable sales fell 0.7 percent.
"Obviously, the place that we're seeing the most pronounced impact is in the Middle East. We are seeing some impact in other Muslim countries like Malaysia, Indonesia," said Kempczinski.
This also happened in countries with large Muslim populations such as France, especially for restaurants in heavily Muslim neighborhoods, he said.
McDonald's shares were down nearly 2 percent in after-market trading Thursday.
ALSO READ:
Dina Boluarte’s lawyer says police searched under the carpets at the presidential palace, and found approximately 10 nice watches
The fire had broken out in a part of the facility in Bekasi just outside the capital that was used to store expired ammunition
The government terminated contract with the Macao Jockey Club following the company's request citing operational challenges
Al Kambar 786 was southwest of the Yemeni island of Socotra on March 28 when it was reported to have been boarded by nine pirates
'We cannot share more information at this time,' announced police on X, formerly Twitter
The 16-year-old has benefited from a pioneering CAR T therapy called tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah)
Greek media have dubbed the trained nurse, a "modern-day Medea" after a figure in Greek mythology who murders her sons after their father leaves her for another woman
The Income Tax Department sends notice to the opposition party to pay Rs1,820 crores in taxes