Mali declares state of national disaster with 30 killed in floods

After leaving by the emergency exit door, the man walked along the wing before making his way down to the ground via the engine
Mali declared a state of national disaster on Friday over floods that have killed 30 people and affected over 47,000 others since the start of the rainy season, the council of ministers said in a statement.
According to Reuters, most years, the West and Central Africa region sees floods of varying severity between June and September, when rains sweep through the Sahel belt of countries along the southern fringes of the Sahara desert.
Flooding has affected over 716,000 people across the region so far this season, which is forecast to bring above-average cumulative rainfall, the UN's humanitarian agency, OCHA, said in mid-August.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Urgent relief assistance to those affected by floods resulting from heavy rains in Mali and Niger has been implemented by Dubai Charity Association. The relief aid included a package of foodstuffs, a medical convoy to treat malaria, and the construction of huts.
The aid has benefited affected families in the town of Bla in the Ségou region of Mali and the village of Shentberdine in the Tawa state of Niger.
After leaving by the emergency exit door, the man walked along the wing before making his way down to the ground via the engine
It is the same White Island volcano that erupted in 2019, killing 22 people
The Oct. 7 attack tarnished the reputation of the Israeli military and intelligence services, previously seen as all but unbeatable by groups such as Hamas
Raisi died in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijan border on May 19
The discovery brings the confirmed death toll from the disaster off the Italian island to five
Farhan Asif is accused of publishing an article on his website falsely claiming that a Muslim asylum seeker was suspected in a deadly knife attack on children in the UK
The US secretary of state appealed to Hamas to urgently accept a US-backed truce proposal, while also entering into a public spat with Israel over its future presence in the Gaza Strip
The quake was at a depth of 274 km